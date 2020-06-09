South Africa: Fatal Blow to Mkhwebane and EFF As Court Sets Aside Intelligence Report At Core of Investigation Into SARS 'Rogue Unit'

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A document which Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had hoped to use as the bedrock of her report on Pravin Gordhan in the ongoing SARS 'rogue unit' saga has been reviewed and set aside, delivering a potentially fatal blow to her case.

The genesis of the "rogue unit" narrative can in part be traced back to a 2014 report by former inspector-general of intelligence, Faith Radebe, an investigation that has now been trashed and rendered useless.

On Monday 8 June, Judge Sulet Potterill in the North Gauteng High Court ruled that a 31 October 2014 document titled "Report on the investigation into Media Allegations against the Special Operations Unit and/or other Branches of the State Security Agency" be reviewed and set aside, including its findings and recommendations.

Radebe's report had alleged that a "covert" intelligence unit in SARS had existed and had been unlawful.

Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane's first legal bid at getting her hands on the report was in March 2019 when she lodged criminal charges against the then-minister of state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, for failing to hand over the classified Radebe investigation.

Letsatsi-Duba lodged a counter-charge against Mkhwebane, accusing her of unlawfully possessing a classified document. The NPA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.