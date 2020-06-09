Rwanda COVID-19 Recoveries Close in On 300-Mark

The number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Rwanda is about to hit 300, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry's daily Covid-19 update, released on June 8, indicated that a dozen new cases had been reported with seven recoveries in the previous 24 hours.

That brought the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 451 of whom more than 65 per cent (297) have since recovered. Two deaths have been registered since the country first registered a Covid-19 case back in March.

The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters and have been isolated and contacts traced, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly confirmed cases were identified in 1,928 tests. In total, the country has conducted 78,259 Covid-19 tests.

Most cases have for the last couple of days been recorded in Rusizi District, Western Province.

The majority of other cases confirmed in recent days are reported to be truck-drivers crossing into the country through the Rusumo border post.