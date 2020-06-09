Rwanda COVID-19 Recoveries Close in On 300-Mark

8 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Rwanda is about to hit 300, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry's daily Covid-19 update, released on June 8, indicated that a dozen new cases had been reported with seven recoveries in the previous 24 hours.

That brought the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 451 of whom more than 65 per cent (297) have since recovered. Two deaths have been registered since the country first registered a Covid-19 case back in March.

The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters and have been isolated and contacts traced, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly confirmed cases were identified in 1,928 tests. In total, the country has conducted 78,259 Covid-19 tests.

Most cases have for the last couple of days been recorded in Rusizi District, Western Province.

The majority of other cases confirmed in recent days are reported to be truck-drivers crossing into the country through the Rusumo border post.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.