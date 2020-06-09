Sierra Leone: EU Disburses 10 Million Euro to Support Fight Against COVID-19

5 June 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

The European Union has disbursed EUR 10 Million to create space for priority expenditures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support ongoing development priorities.

The EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens said: "With this package, the European Union shows its continued engagement and solidarity with Sierra Leone and its people during this global crisis. The disbursement aims to address the most pressing challenges resulting from the pandemic. This financial support to the Treasury will contribute to macro-financial stability and to the Government's ability to sustain its financing to important sectors, such as education, health and infrastructure.

Jacob Jusu Saffa, the Minister of Finance said: "In addition to testing the resilience of our people and our healthcare systems, the COVID-19 will have a significant impact on businesses and the economy. The Government of Sierra Leone's response recognises that we must maintain economic stability and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 shock on the country. Thanks to this essential budget support disbursement, the European Union is demonstrating the strength of its commitment to our partnership.

COVID-19 has a significant socio-economic impact on Sierra Leone. As EU we are committed to support the Government's response and the most vulnerable Sierra Leoneans.

In the 2014-2020 period, overall EU support to Sierra Leone focused on promoting governance and public sector reform including effective revenue generation, strengthening public policies and promoting greater economic diversification and job creation. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis puts at risk progress that Sierra Leone has achieved during this time.

Read the original article on Concord.

