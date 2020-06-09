Sierra Leone: 'This Is the First Time a Treason Trial Will Be Taken to State House'

-Justice Stevens

Presiding Judge Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens in the ongoing treason trial of Former Minister of Defence Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh and two others, has stated that this was going to be the very first time in the history of Sierra Leone, a court will move to State House even though there have been lots of cases concern and touching State House.

He said he had gone through several cases that torch and concern State House, but none of those cases were taken to State House, thus appealing to the defense team to be patient until State House gives them the permission.

The judge made the statement on Wednesday 3rd June, while addressing the defense team who had enquired as to when the court would make the locust visit to State House to give the defense team the opportunity to see the scanning machine the first accused allegedly bypassed.

However, Joseph F. Kamara, one of the lead defense counsels, had submitted in court that it was going to be difficult for the defense to close their case if they did not visit and properly questioned witnesses.

Also testifying on the trial, was the 11th prosecution witness Detective Inspector Joseph Abubakar Sanu, a Forensic Firearm Ballistic expert attached to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Freetown.

He told the court that he recalled 30th March, 2020, and that whilst on duty one Detective Inspector Aminata Kamara submitted some specimens on behalf of one Detective Superintendent M.K Allieu for expert examination.

He further stated that the specimens including one black Gluck 17 pistol with registration number SL/CIV-2020-BFEF-234 and one black Gluck 21 with registration number SL/CIV-17 MAX841-107p.

He said he carried out the examination on the specimens and reduced his findings into written which he signed and dated, noting that both pistols were in good working conditions and they were unclean after last used.

However, Joseph F. Kamara objected to the entirety of the witness testimony on the basis that the witness had not produced any of his credentials to the court to show that he was a forensic expert, thus appealing to the judge to punch out the witness's testimony.

State Prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, responded that there is no authority in law which says that a judge should first rule before an expert could testify in a matter in court.

Justice Steven ruled that he found no provision that supported the objection of the defense team.

The opposition key figure, who served in the All People's Congress government as Defense Minister, Internal Affairs Minister and also National Ebola Response Coordinator, was charged together with the Deputy Commissioner of the Sierra Leone National Commission on Small Arms Commission, Retired Colonel Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu.

State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, alleges that the first accused, Alfred Palo Conteh, on 19th March, 2020, was caught with an unlicensed small arm at State House.

The State Prosecutor also alleges that Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu abetted the said crime and that on a date unknown between 26th February and 3rd March 2020 in Freetown, procured the commission of an offence in contravention of Regulation 31 of the Arms and Ammunition, 2014.

The prosecution claimed that the 3rd accused person, Prince George Jusu, being Justice of the Peace offered by law to make any statement on oath for any purpose and being lawfully show, made a statement which is material for the purpose of the matter which he knew to be false or did not believe to be true.