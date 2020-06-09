Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Spotlights On Fake Zim-China Affection, Dares Asian Country to Rescue Troubled Zim

Rao Aimin/Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
9 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former State Enterprises Minister Gorden Moyo has challenged the Chinese government to demonstrate its much-talked-about friendship with Zimbabwe through cancellation of debts owed by its troubled ally.

In a statement Monday, the now Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) director, also called on the Zanu PF led government come clean on all "grants, donations, and loans from China for the public to satisfy itself that indeed the country is benefiting from the relationship".

Said Moyo, "If China is Zimbabwe's all-weather friend and not a new imperialist, a resource grabber, a rogue investor, a rogue donor, and a mad-dash, then it must cancel the illegitimate debt contracted without approval of the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

"This includes loans offered to the security services, parastatals, and other state institutions."

Moyo added, "If China is now a global leader along with the U.S and a close friend of Zimbabwe and has geoeconomic, geopolitical, and geostrategic interests in Zimbabwe , then it must explain why its mutual friend has been operating in a crisis mode since the dawn of the 21st century."

Joseph Nyadzayo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China (file photo).

China has been touted as an all-weather friend to Zimbabwe, long abandoned by its Western allies for poll theft and rampant rights abuses since the turn of the new millennium.

During Zimbabwe's period of isolation, China has landed a shoulder for its troubled ally, apparently with no strings attached.

But the relationship has often been dismissed by observers as anchored on economic manipulation on the southern African country when economic options disappeared after being ditched by western allies.

The deals between Zimbabwe and China have often been steeped in secrecy amid claims some corrupt authorities were deriving personal gain at the expense of the masses.

Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomes Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi at State House in Harare, while flanked by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo (file photo).

"If the ties between Harare and Beijing are based on principles of equality, sovereignty, mutuality, and win-win cooperation as is oftenly claimed by Sinophiles, then Zimbabwe government should publish all the grants, donations, and loans from China for the public to satisfy itself that indeed the country is benefiting from the relationship," said the former top government official in the now defunct inclusive government of 2009," Moyo said.

"If the claim that China has invested over US$3 billion over the past few years in Zimbabwe is true, then the Mnangagwa administration should publish all the employment figures, sector by sector, project by project, and year by year, for Zimbabweans to confirm that indeed the Chinese investments are good for the country.

"If the allegations about the government of Zimbabwe mortgaging the country's natural resources to China are false, then government should explain how it has been servicing the Chinese loans some of which were contracted in the early 2000s and they are now due if not overdue."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.