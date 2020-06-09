Sudan: Cabinet Welcomes UN Mission

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers has declared its warm welcome to the decision of the United Nations Security Council to form the United Nations Political Mission for Sudan, considering the decision as a major victory for Sudan and for the efforts made at all levels.

The Cabinet has praised all the parties that have worked in preparing the file and submitting it to the UNSC and the UN and the contacts that took place with the member states of the SC to clarify and adopt the Sudan's point of view.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, noted in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting today, that there was more than a draft for this decision, indicating that the determined decision reflects the views and desire of the government and all the national state organs and partners.

He added that the decision affirms the Sudan's return to the international community, and its restoration of its international status, stressing that the step indicates the international community's desire to support the transitional government and achieve its goals.

The cabinet's meeting today, headed to a lengthy enlightenment from the minister of Foreign affairs, Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah on the UNSC resolution on the political mission to Sudan, in addition to the decision to extend the (UNAMID) mission.

The council heard also to a report on the efforts made by the Sudanese diplomacy and government led by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk from the beginning to reach a consensus on a decision that satisfies Sudan and achieves the goals of the transitional period.

The Council of Ministers has stressed on the importance of readiness of the Sudanese side to cooperate with the mission, and the establishment of a national mechanism to start dealing with it.

The Cabinet has affirmed that there is no military or security component within the mission, and that the mission is entirely civilian, indicating that the military component of the (UNAMID) is inherited from the previous era.