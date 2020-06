Khartoum — Prime Minister, - Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, based on the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, issued a decision today appointing Dr. Omer Mohamed Al-Faki as governor of Al-Gazira Scheme.

The decision has given directives to the Ministries' of Finance, Economic Planning, Agriculture and Natural Resources (Al-Gazira Project), Labor, Social Development and other concerned parties to take the measures to implement the decision.