Sudan: Government, Armed Struggle Movements Continue Negotiations On National Issues

Khartoum — The government delegation to the peace negotiations led by, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taaishi, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the delegation's spokesman and the armed struggle movements, held a negotiation session via video conference in the Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum and the Crown Hotel in Juba, in the presence of the south sudan's mediation.

The two parties continued today, during the session, the negotiations on the national issues, during which a significant progress was made in the files, meanwhile, the two sides will hold a session tomorrow afternoon on the same issues to reach an agreement on them.