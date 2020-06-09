Sudan: Defense Minister Affirms Hard Work to Achieve Goals of December Revolution

Khartoum — The Defense Minister, Major General Yasin Ibrahim Yassin, has affirmed his determination to work hard and consistently to fulfill the obligations of the Ministry of Defense and the tasks entrusted to the ministry within the government program to achieve the goals of the glorious December revolution and the transitional period in cooperation with the cabinet.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, noted in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting today, that the Council has welcomed the Minister of Defense and wished him success in carrying out the great tasks entrusted to the Ministry of Defense.

He indicated that the Defense Minister has joined the Council of Ministers today after the decision to appoint him to succeed the deceased Lieutenant General Gamal El-Din Omar Mohamed Ibrahim.

The government spokesman said that the Minister of Defense has great tasks and great responsibilities in the framework of achieving the goals of the revolution, stressing that the Minister of Defense stressed readiness to cooperate with his fellow ministers to implement the great tasks of the Ministry of Defense and the Council of Ministers.