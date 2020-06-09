Sudan Friends Conference to Be Held in Berlin

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has announced the completion of arrangements for holding Sudan Friends Conference due to be held in the German capital, Berlin, at the end of this month via the Sphere as a result of the conditions of the corona pandemic.

In a press briefing in the cabinet today, following meeting of the council, Faisal noted that the conference was prepared through ten previous meetings inside and outside Sudan, while Germany has agreed to host it at the end of this month, indicating that it would be with wide international participation, expecting the announcement of partners' contributions will made during the conference to make the economic reform program successful.