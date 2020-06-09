Sudan: Al-Helou Returns to Negotiations After Absence of Two Months

Juba — The Sudan's Peoples' Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Helou announced its intention to return to the peace negotiation table in Juba after an absence of more than two months since last February due to its demand for secularism and the right to self-determination for the people of the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile.

The head of the movement's negotiating delegation, Ammar Amoun, said in press statements after a meeting they held with the South Sudanese mediation today that the SPLM-N will return to the negotiating table to discuss other issues with the Sudanese government, provided that the protocols of the right to self-determination and secularism will be discussed in the last negotiation rounds.

The (SPLM-N) led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Helou, had stipulated that the government should resolve the issue of separating religion from the state before the other files, along with the right to self-determination, which led to a freeze in negotiations between the two sides, while the movement had requested a two-month deadline for consultation and then return to negotiations.