Sudan: National Plan to Implement UNSC Women, Security and Peace Resolution Approved

8 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The joint meeting of the ministerial sectors of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis has approved today, the national plan for the implementation of Security Council's Resolution 1325 (Women, Security and Peace 2020-2022) in preparation for its submission to the Council of Ministers.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Mohamed Al-Shabek, said that the plan aims to enable Sudanese women to participate effectively in preservation of security and peace in the country through their participation in the democratic transition process.

He indicated that the plan will contribute to the provision of development and reconstruction in war-affected areas, the empowerment of women economically, enhancing their role in the productive process, achieving social and cultural justice, amending laws to achieve equality and preventing violence against women, changing the male culture that has marginalized the role of women in decision-making processes, contributing effectively in the peace realization, protecting them from the various features of violence, and providing health services to the women affected in wars and conflicts, stressing the importance of providing development and reconstruction in war and conflict areas, and empowering women.

He added that the plan also aims to urge Sudan to adhere to the international resolutions, noting that the plan seeks to achieve these goals through the themes of participation, prevention, protection, relief, and reconstruction.

Al-Shabek pointed out that developing the plan is a great success and strongly demonstrates the Sudanese state's commitment to implement the UNSC Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, and that the plan is in line with Sudan's international obligations to promote and respect human rights and women, especially in justice, equality and participation.

He added that the plan was prepared in consultation with feminist and human rights civil society institutions, and relevant international institutions.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

