Sudan: More Sudanese Flee Ethiopia Border

8 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gureisha — Another 1,320 Sudanese villagers have fled the border area with Ethiopia because they fear new attacks by Ethiopian militiamen.

Last week, Ethiopian militiamen crossed the border into Sudan, killed an army captain, and wounded three civilians. The Sudan Armed Forces claimed the Ethiopian militiamen were supported by hundreds of Ethiopian soldiers. At least 5,000 Sudanese fled their villages.

The Sudan-Ethiopian border was not been clearly defined when Sudan became independent.

Activists from El Gureisha locality told Radio Dabanga that about 900 displaced people temporarily live in schools in the area of Tabarakatallah in El Gedaref, while 420 of them took refuge in Jebel Gina and other villages.

They further reported that two activists supervising a relief convoy were briefly detained.

