Malawi: Mbakuwaku Rejects Tonse Alliance - 'Collection of Political Vagabonds'

9 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Dominico Sinosi Driver Kuwani, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn his candidature to support Tonse Alliance in the fresh presidential elections.

On Monday, the social media was awash with reports purporting to say Kuwani had thrown in the towel and had since endorsed the opposition alliance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and other seven political parties.

But Kuwani vowed that he will never dine with what he described as "political chameleons".

He said the reports about his withdraw were a product of "fake news" from opposition propaganda machinery.

Kuwani stressed that he cannot join "a collection of political vagabonds."

He said MMD's agenda is to smash a cartel of politicians who have been thriving on the country's limited resources and unearth hidden treasures in form of business and employment opportunities for the marginalized society.

Kuwani claimed that some politicians, both in opposition and government, have been coaxing him to join them, but he has incessantly refused to do so because he is a man of integrity.

"We shall never dine with political chameleons and sharing the dancing floor with political vagaries is merely a wishful thinking. They have been pestering us and we have given them a 'no' on numerous occasions.

"MMD is the only political party that has fielded eligible candidate and we cannot join a fraudulent candidature. Sitidya masazi ife," he said.

Kuwani is hopeful that his party is ready to pull a surprise in the forthcoming fresh poll, having amassed 20 369 votes in the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He made his debut during last year's election which he contested with Archibald Kawalang'oma as his running mate and has maintained him in the re-run.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) confirmed three candidates for the fresh presidential election, namely President Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance; Lazarus Chakwera, who is leading the Tonse Alliance and Kuwani.

