Kenya: Ministry, AK Give Junior Runners Sh7 Million Lift

The Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya (AK) have released Sh7 million to junior runners preparing for the World Under 20 Championships.

The event that was supposed to be held from July 7 to 12 was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. World Athletics (WA) is yet to announce fresh dates and it's likely the meeting may be pushed to next year.

An estimated 100 athletes drawn from Iuani Under 20 Camp in Makueni County and Machakos Athletics Development Camp, Machakos County were the first to benefit from the donation on Sunday. The athletes were given cash and foodstuff worth Sh600,000.

AK director of youth and development, Barnaba Korir, said the money had initially been set aside for the World Under 20 Athletics camp that was to be held in April. However, it was called off because of the curfew and lockdown due to Covid-19.

Korir lauded Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the move. He said most of the junior runners come from a humble backgrounds and have been suffering because of the virus.

The government had allocated Sh64 million for the World Under 20 training camps that were to be held during the school break. Last year, juniors in 19 camps across the country benefited.

Korir said the runners, who are training individually in line with government directive on social distancing, will each get Sh3,000 and foodstuff of a similar amount.

Athletes who spoke to Nation Sport said they are anx ious since they don't know the new dates of the championship. They said training individually is challenging.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2018 Africa U-18 1,500 metres champion Nickson Lesiyia Pariken, who is training at home in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, is worried that age limit could lock him out if the event is not held next year.

The 2019 Africa Under 18 400m hurdles fourth place finisher, Meshak Baraka, who is now training at Hoke in Sultan Hamud but based at Iuani Camp, said he has been forced to improvise hurdles.

"I have had to engage in construction work and ferrying water to keep myself busy when I am not training," said Baraka, who cleared his form four last year at Tumaini, Malindi.

Martha Musai, who won javelin at 2018 Africa Youth and silver at 2019 Africa Under 18 Championships said she was struggling to make ends meet in Masinga after her parents were held up in Nairobi because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We have been surviving with the little they are sending," said Musai.

Just like Pariken, Musai fears age limit may lock her out of the competition.