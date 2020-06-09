Angola: COVID-19 - Another Angolan Infected in Portugal

9 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — One more Angolan was diagnosed last Monday, in Lisbon, with the covid-19 disease, according to the Portuguese health authorities, who did not provide further information.

The citizen, whose age is yet to be disclosed, is a resident in that European country and is currently receiving appropriate medical treatment at a referral health facility, like other fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, another Angolan is said to have recovered from the disease and has already returned to his residence.

In view of these data, there are so far 41 identified cases of covid-19 among the Angolan community. Of these citizens 21 are still infected (10 are residents, 1 non-resident and 10 from the Medical Board).

There is also record of 18 recovered people and two deaths.

All infected Angolans, admitted to hospital units or receiving assistance in their homes, are being monitored by the Health Sector of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, in close coordination with the Portuguese health authorities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.