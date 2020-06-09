Angola: COVID-19 - Another Angolan Infected in Portugal

Lisbon — One more Angolan was diagnosed last Monday, in Lisbon, with the covid-19 disease, according to the Portuguese health authorities, who did not provide further information.

The citizen, whose age is yet to be disclosed, is a resident in that European country and is currently receiving appropriate medical treatment at a referral health facility, like other fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, another Angolan is said to have recovered from the disease and has already returned to his residence.

In view of these data, there are so far 41 identified cases of covid-19 among the Angolan community. Of these citizens 21 are still infected (10 are residents, 1 non-resident and 10 from the Medical Board).

There is also record of 18 recovered people and two deaths.

All infected Angolans, admitted to hospital units or receiving assistance in their homes, are being monitored by the Health Sector of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, in close coordination with the Portuguese health authorities.