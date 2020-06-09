Malawi: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Raping 75-Year-Old Granny

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 27-year-old Yezani Chumachalowa (for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, said the incident occurred on the night of May 3, 2020 when the victim and the suspect were coming from drinking locally-brewed beer in Tumeyo Village, Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district.

Said Matemba: "On her way back home, she was grabbed by the suspect who immediately dragged her into the bush.

"The suspect threatened the victim with a panga knife before raping her."

The victim is said to have reported the matter to Gola Police Unit and was referred to the hospital where it was confirmed she was indeed sexually assaulted.

Chumachalowa hails from Tumeyo Village under Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.