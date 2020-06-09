South Africa: Instagram Is the Digital Street of Black Lives Matter Protests in Nation

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Top private and semi-private schools are named in a new anti-racism account on Instagram as global protests for equality and against violence take on digital form in South Africa.

The Black Lives Matter protests have hit South Africa, not on the streets, but on Instagram. Hundreds of private school learners have sent in accounts of alleged racism at their private and Model C schools to an Instagram account which is amplifying their messages.

The Instagram account "yousilenceweamplify" (You silence we amplify) had 138 posts and more than 9,000 followers within days of being opened on June 3. It was a response to the international protests against the killing of George Floyd which started out in the US, but which fanned across the globe.

"While many accounts that are sent through depict overt racism, such as derogatory name-calling, physical altercations based on race, et cetera, most involve subtle racism that occurs in a very nuanced manner," said the collective in reply to questions from Daily Maverick sent to the email address set up to take media queries. The account was set up as a space for current and former students of Herschel Girls High School in Cape Town, but it quickly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.