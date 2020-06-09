South Africa: Instagram Is the Digital Street of Black Lives Matter Protests in Nation

analysis

Top private and semi-private schools are named in a new anti-racism account on Instagram as global protests for equality and against violence take on digital form in South Africa.

The Black Lives Matter protests have hit South Africa, not on the streets, but on Instagram. Hundreds of private school learners have sent in accounts of alleged racism at their private and Model C schools to an Instagram account which is amplifying their messages.

The Instagram account "yousilenceweamplify" (You silence we amplify) had 138 posts and more than 9,000 followers within days of being opened on June 3. It was a response to the international protests against the killing of George Floyd which started out in the US, but which fanned across the globe.

"While many accounts that are sent through depict overt racism, such as derogatory name-calling, physical altercations based on race, et cetera, most involve subtle racism that occurs in a very nuanced manner," said the collective in reply to questions from Daily Maverick sent to the email address set up to take media queries. The account was set up as a space for current and former students of Herschel Girls High School in Cape Town, but it quickly...