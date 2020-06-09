Sudan: Government Commends UN's Support to December Revolution

Khartoum — The government has appreciated the support of the United Nations since the start of the glorious December revolution, stressing its aspiration for more support to achieve the goals of the transitional period.

In statement issued by the Council of Ministers today, the government has affirmed its immediate start to implement the national plan to protect civilians stipulated in the Security Council resolution based on the fact that the government of Sudan is responsible for protecting its citizens.

The statement has tackled the mandate of the mission, the nature of its tasks and the time period for the end of the mission, confirming that the mission is free of any military component.

The statement reads as follows:

Republic of Sudan

Presidency of the Council of Ministers

General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers

Press Statement

1- The Security Council has approved on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, its resolution No. 2524 (2020) regarding the establishment of the United Nations Integrated Mission for the Transition Assistance in Sudan UNITAMS, in response to the request of the Government of Sudan in accordance to its letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on February 27, 2020, and in accordance with the demands included in the letter.

The decision was approved under Chapter Six for the mission to start as of the first of January 2021. The decision did not provided the inclusion of any military or police components. The mission's mandate will continue for a renewable year, provided that its final mandate does not exceed the end of the transitional period stipulated in the constitutional document. Thus the Sudan's government expresses appreciation for the support and assistance of the United Nations since the start of the glorious December revolution, and looks forward to a further support to achieve the goals of the transitional period.

2- At the same meeting, the Security Council has approved its resolution No. 2525 (2020), concerning the periodic renewal of the mandate of the UNAMID mission in Darfur, in which the Security Council considered that the mandate of the UNAMID to be extended until December 31, 2020, considering that the corona pandemic had resulted in many difficulties that delayed the implementation of some of the UNAMID's tasks in its previous mandate, including completing its withdrawal arrangements early.

3- As the Government of Sudan expresses its deep appreciation for the great role played by the UNAMID, affirms its full readiness to cooperate with the mission to ensure the organized liquidation until December 31, 2020 within the framework of the existing coordination with the government which will begin to receive the integrated mission to assist in the transition.

4 - The government of Sudan will immediately start the implementation of the national plan for the protection of civilians stipulated in the Security Council resolution on the basis that the Government of Sudan is responsible for protecting its citizens.