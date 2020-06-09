Sudan: RSF Sends Medical Convoy to Northern State

8 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Dabba — The Northern State Governor- caretaker, Major-General Mohamed Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Saouri received today in Al-Dabba locality, in the presence of a number of members of his government and the State Security Committee, the medical convoy of the Rapid Support Forces in support for the Northern state to confront the corona virus pandemic under the motto: Your health is part of the homeland security.

The convoy includes large quantities of sterilizers, disinfectants, mist-and-mist sprayers, as well as quantities of masks, gloves, protective clothing for medical personnel, and serum medications.

The governor of the state in his address to the convoy praised the efforts and support of the Rapid Support Forces led by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and its support for the efforts of the Northern state to combat the corona pandemic as well as its roles in serving community issues, noting that the state prepared an integrated program for the success of the convoy.

The governor has given directives for the localities to provide all services and facilities and to fully cooperate with the convoy of the RSF in order the convoy achieve its goals.

On his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Northern state, Dr. Saber Fathi, asserted that the convoy will provide its services in the localities of Al-Dabba, Merawi and Dongola, noting to its real support for the combat of the pandemic, praising the role and support of the for health work in the Northern state.

He indicated the stability of the health situation in the state, noting that the total number of cases infection with corona disease is 20 cases, including 6 deaths, 11 cases of recovery and 3 active cases that received the necessary medical care in the main isolation center in Dongola, and 9 cases that from which samples have been taken and sent to the National Laboratory awaiting the results of the examination.

