Namibia: Nauseb Backs Hotto's Rumored Mega Move

Brave Warriors and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs legend Robert Nauseb is backing Deon Hotto's rumored move to either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates, who are the two main frontrunners for the 28-year old Namibian's signature.

The industrious Namibian midfielder, who plays for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), has been heavily linked with a move to either Sundowns or Pirates for next season while an unnamed team in Qatar has also made enquiries about his availability. Both Sundowns and Pirates are reported to have advanced serious offers to Wits.

Hotto's contract with Wits is set to expire at the end of next season. Sharing his views on Hotto's much publicised move, Nauseb yesterday said a move to either Sundowns or Pirates will be huge for the Namibian and could possibly grant big opportunities to the attacking midfielder.

Also looking at it from a monetary standpoint, the legendary Nauseb, who himself played across the width and breadth of the PSL for Chiefs, Hellenic, Ajax Cape Town, Bloemfontein Celtic and Santos during his heydays, said joining one of the two clubs will come with a huge financial injection and at age 28, Nauseb believes it is one vital aspect Hotto must seriously consider for his own long-term gain.

In terms of opportunities that comes with joining big clubs, the retired 46-year old veteran midfielder added that joining clubs of the calibre of Pirates or Sundowns comes with great opportunities such as possible breakthrough to top European leagues and also getting to play in top continental competitions on a regular basis.

"In terms of finance, I think it's a good move. And on the footballing side, this will depend on how he will conduct himself at the new club. He has established himself and if he continues to conduct himself as he has been doing at Wits for the past two years, then he will get more game time and continue to reap the fruits of his labour. I have faith in him as a footballer, I've seen how hard-working of a person he is and if he keeps the same momentum, he will make it big time. For me, the reported move will be best for him as it serve as a stepping stone to other big clubs overseas. I believe he still has enough time to work on himself as a player and improve. He's a talented footballer," said Nauseb, now assistant coach of the Brave Gladiators. He continued: "I hope he reads this. The one important thing in the game of football is being humble, which I think is the one factor driving him to those bigger things. I have watched the boy play and train, and he is a humble human being and I believe that humbleness is the one guiding him to go far in his football career. I just want to urge him to continue being that person and to continue taking advice from the right people."

