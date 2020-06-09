South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences to Shahied Ajam's Family

press release

Statement from Minister Anroux Marais: The Western Cape Government mourns the passing of Shahied Ajam

It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of the revered Shahied Ajam, who was passionately involved with various projects in District Six, including the renaming of Keizersgracht Street to Hanover Street earlier this year.

Shahied led his organization, the District 6 Working Committee, in championing for the restoration of rights for those who were relocated under the Group Areas Act during apartheid. He was passionate about achieving restitution for those who had suffered under apartheid laws and he was determined to recapture the spirit and culture of District Six. His tenacity and dedicated approach saw him engaging various levels of government to ensure that progress was made.

It is because of people like Shahied that huge steps were taken in bringing a measure of healing for those whose lives were torn apart under the rule of apartheid. He brought a light of hope for those he was fighting for and he made his voice heard in addressing issues from the past.

Our deepest condolences go out to Shahied's family and friends. We hope that your memories of him will bring you a measure of comfort during this difficult time.

We thank Shahied for all that he did for the District Six community, and for bringing communities together in the Western Cape. His legacy will live on for many years to come.