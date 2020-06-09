Angolan ID Issuing Station Inaugurated in Portugal

Luanda — The facility for identification documents and Criminal Record issuance, for Angolan citizens residing in Portugal, was inaugurated last Monday by the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca.

Operating on the facilities of the Angolan consulate in Lisbon, the services, in this phase, will be able to serve 50 people a day, with a pre-booking system, which is made through a telephone contact, due to the restrictions imposed by the covid-19.

The structure is able to deliver the Criminal Record certificates on the same day, with a period of 15 days to satisfy ID requests. The delivery of this second document is made in person, after the applicant has been previously notified through a telephone contact. The entry into operation of these services is the fulfilment of a promise made by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, during a visit to Portugal, in November 2018. The start-up of these facilities was scheduled for April this year, but it was postponed as a result of the measures enacted to deal with the covid-19 pandemic, which introduced changes to the normal functioning of the consulate services.