Malawi: Mchinji Traders Demand K300 Million Compensations From Government

9 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

Some concerned businesspersons affected by Kapiri Market and Bus Deport projects in Mchinji District are demanding K300 million compensation from government for their damaged property.

In an interview one of the concerned business people Gift Kadewere said they will seek legal redress to get an injunction so that construction works are suspended until all payments are made.

He said: "We just got news that government plans to construct a market and bus depot and that we should vacate the market.

"This means that the buildings will be demolished. So, before they start demolishing our properties they should first compensate us."

But despite the protest, the business people said they support the project.

In a separate interview, Mchinji district commissioner (DC) Bester Mandere said it was unfortunate that some people want compensation, saying the land belongs to the council.

He said the council is not aware how the concerned people constructed permanent building at the market.

Mandere said: "This is a public land. It does not belong to anybody but the council.

"If anything, they should have constructed temporary buildings. Now that we have this project, they should have just handed over the land to the council."

The DC, however, said the council has referred the issue to Senior Chief Dambe to engage the concerned people to realise that the land is not customary land.

The chief said he will meet the area development committee and sub-chiefs to come up with a final decision.

The project, which is expected to be completed in June 2021, is being funded by Malawi Government.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.