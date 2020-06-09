South Africa: Employment and Labour Takes Precautions As Two Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

8 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London and the Vredenburg Labour Centre in the Western Cape Province will be closed as from today, June 08, 2020 as two employees one at each office tested positive for COVID-19.

To ensure that service delivery is not hindered; officials will work remotely from home and only come to the office in shifts with no interaction with the public due to lockdown regulations. The temporary closure of the offices is intended to allow all workers who may have been in contact with the infected officials to be monitored and for the offices to be decontaminated.

The Chief Directors: Provincial Operations; Nomfundo Douw-Jack (Eastern Cape) and Mawele Ntamo (Western Cape) confirmed that the officials have interacted with other employees who were working at the same section. The close contacts of the officials have been advised accordingly and will now be quarantined for a period of 14 days before coming back to work.

Labour centres across the country opened to the public as from today (June 8) and are following necessary precautionary measures which includes temperature screening, maintenance of social distancing and use of personal protective equipment to ensure that staff including clients are protected from infecting each other.

Director General, Thobile Lamati, previously predicted that it is almost inevitable that some staff may be infected and affected. He said: "What is critical is how we respond. With all the given circumstances, the department has responded in the way that is expected which is to follow the laid down protocols".

Both cases have since been reported to the Department of Health. It is expected that the two offices, the Vredenburg Labour Centre and the Eastern Cape Provincial office will open to the public on the 10 and 12 June 2020, respectively.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.