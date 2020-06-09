South Africa: Climate Change Activists Target Standard Bank Board Over Fossil Fuel Links

analysis

Just Share, an NGO focused on shareholder activism, is targeting seven members of the Standard Bank board over their links to fossil fuels. Just Share and 13 climate justice NGOs are urging the bank's shareholders to vote against their re-election at the bank's AGM 26 June. This proposal will not be tabled and so seems unlikely to succeed, but is not just hot air.

ESGs - environmental, social and governance issues - is a corporate buzz term that has gained a lot of traction in recent years, not least because of growing investor awareness as well as shareholder activism. Climate change and efforts to cut carbon emissions linked to global warming have been a central focus of such efforts.

The NGO Just Share said that it and 13 climate justice NGOs were asking Standard Bank's shareholders not to elect or re-elect board members with fossil fuel links at its AGM later in June.

"A large proportion of Standard Bank's board members have ties to South African fossil fuel companies, including Sasol [the country's biggest carbon emitter after Eskom], Exxaro and BP Southern Africa. Five of the seven directors with fossil fuel ties are up for election or reelection at the...