Liberia: Borough Citizens in U.S. Identify With in-Patients, Staffs At Redemption Hospital

9 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — The New Kru Town Association in the Americas (NEKTAA) has presented a huge consignment of rice and oil to in-patients and staffs at the Redemption Hospital on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

Located in district 16, Montserrado County, the Redemption Hospital is the second largest referral hospital in Liberia.

The group presented 115 bags of rice and oil each to authorities of the hospital on Saturday, June 6.

Speaking during a brief presentation ceremony, the Executive Director of NEKTAA, Madam Lucinda Worquea disclosed that the gesture was intended to identify with in-patients and staffs during this lockdown period.

The lockdown period has been extended by President George Manneh Weah by two more weeks and it is intended to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus with a specific mandate requiring all to be indoors by 9pm, instead of the previous time of 6pm.

At least 30 people have died of Coronavirus in Liberia, while 334 other cases remain active, according to the latest report released by the National.

Madam Worquea urged authorities of the hospital to ensure that the items donated are distributed among in-patients and staffs only.

She noted that an assessment report shows that about 73 in-patients are expected to receive a bag of rice and gallon of oil each, while the remaining portion goes to health workers at the hospital.

"For and on behalf of the President, officers, members and the Board of Directors of NEKTAA, we are pleased and glad to present to you 115 bags of 25kg rice, with 115 gallons of oil. This is NEKTAA way of reaching out during this Covid-19 pandemic".

She, however, pledged the institution's commitment to working with others to help move the Borough forward.

"Our assessment has shown that there was a need to do tremendous contribution to the Redemption Hospital to ease the burden on the hospital in feeding the patients and some of the medical staffs that are working here" Edward Vorlor, Coordinator of NEKTAA disclosed.

Receiving the items donated, the Logistics Officer at the Redemption Hospital, Mark P. Cassell, lauded the group for the donation.

He pledged that the rice and oil presented to the hospital will be distributed at the will and pleasure of NEKTAA.

"On behalf of the Redemption Hospital family, I want to say thanks to the NEKTAA family for thinking about Redemption Hospital in this time of crisis. We can promise you that these items will be used for the intended purpose".

For his part, Montserrado County district # 16 Representative Dixon Seeboe described the initiative as the "icing of the cake" in the Borough of New Kru Town.

According to him, scores of residents of the Borough continue to immensely benefit from food and other items donated by citizens who hailed from the area, but now reside in the diaspora.

He further commended authorities and health workers at the Redemption Hospital for the sacrificial services being rendered to patients in the midst of a national health pandemic.

