Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Millers Group Red-Flags Philandering Truckers

9 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has raised concern over Covid-19 transmission risks posed by some truck drivers who to pick and travel with women while transporting maize from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

In a statement Monday, GMAZ Public Relations manager, Garikai Chaunza said the habit was also common among other truck drivers in transit via the country.

"The Association notes with appreciation your continued support in provision of carriage of white maize from South Africa into our own GMAZ private silos in Bulawayo and Harare," he said.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has communicated its concerns to us with regards to the conduct of most of your truck drivers who tend to travel in pairs with the opposite gender outside the scope of their duties and also carry passengers for monetary benefit.

"The conduct violates the exemption of compulsory quarantine on these truck drivers granted by the government of Zimbabwe."

Chaunza said the country was in need for maize imports to address a dire national food security situation but the bad conduct by truckers should not be tolerated.

"It militates against the national effort in combating the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

"You are therefore strongly directed to ensure that your divers do not carry any other persons in their vehicles and must travel alone.

"Those drivers found in the company of other persons in their vehicles will be subjected to compulsory 21 days of quarantine and liable to prosecution," he said.

