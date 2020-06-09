Liberia: Jeety Warns Against Selling COVID-19 Hot Meal

The Management of Jeety Trading Corporation warns the public not to sell Covid-19 hot meals prepared by the corporation for less fortunate Liberians. The warning comes here amid repeated apprehension of several persons selling the hot cooked meals being distributed free of charge in several parts of Monrovia under the auspices of the Indian Consulate General to Liberia, Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva.

The corporation's distribution team discloses that it has received information that some beneficiaries are selling the food. Consulate General Sachdeva, widely known in Liberia as 'Jeety' is the brain behind the gesture. He expresses optimism that the food being provided would be eaten and not sold or else, the exercise would be aborted.

He notes that his entity decided distributing cooked food to less fortunate people after realizing that during this period of health crisis, venerable and less fortunate people would not have the means of providing for themselves thus, coming to their aid by distributing free hot meals daily to various communities. Mr. Sachdeva warns those involved in the sale of the food to desist or risk arrest by the Police.

He laments that hundreds of lees fortunate Liberians in other parts of the country need such wonderful opportunity of receiving free cooked food daily, which is being abused by some recipients in Monrovia. The food sale scheme involved some adults and children at some of the distribution points. This paper observes the minors are convinced by adults to sell their hot plate of food that is intended for them to eat.

The Management of Jeety Trading Corporation has also included cane of cold soft drinks for beneficiaries especially, children besides the food and water. Meanwhile, Mr. Jeety maintains that despite the adjustment of the lockdown from 6PM to 9PM daily by President George Manneh Weah, the distribution will continue to ensure that other less fortunate people in Monrovia also have access to the food.