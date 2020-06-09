Liberia: NaFAA Launches EU COVID19 Project Today

8 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) will on today, 9 June officially launch the NaFAA/European Union Covid-19 Project across fishing communities in four coastal counties.

According to a press release issued by the communication Director of NaFAA, Lewis E. B. Konoe, those counties to benefit include Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Grand Bassa.

According to Mr. Konoe, the launch is scheduled to take place in the township of West Point, particularly on the public football field at 11am.

He adds that Covid-19 materials to be distributed across fishing communities within the four coastal counties include NaFAA/EU customized large drums with foot-stand faucets, NaFAA/EU customized small rubber buckets with faucets, cholera, powder soap, sanitizers and NaFAA/EU customized nose masks.

The press release says the ceremony will be attended by officials from NaFAA, the European Union Delegation to Liberia, the leadership of the Core Management Association (CMA), the leadership of the township of West Point and the public.-Press release

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

