Liberia: 'For Liberia to Be Bad, It Will Not Be Me, but You'- Pres. Weah

Monrovia — In the midst of severe hardship and economic constraints confronting Liberia and vast majority of its citizens during this coronavirus pandemic, President George Manneh Weah says he cannot be held liable in the future for bad state of the country.

President Weah said Liberians, particularly those from the opposition should be held responsible for the deplorable nature of the country after his tenure.

He accused members of the opposition community and those he called "clever people" of living with hatred, persistently criticizing his administration and reneging to proffer ideas and suggestions to move the country forward despite efforts being made by his government to construct roads, markets, among others.

President Weah made the comments on Sunday, June 7 at the City of Hope Church in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

"When I was in the dungeon, I still had hope, then I am in a palace, I have double hope. For Liberia to be bad, it will not be me, it will be you because I know where I came from. I came from Gibratar to Monte Carlo. From Gibratar to Paris, from Gibratar to London, the best cities was where I lived and I know how people supposed to live, I live in this country; I suffered for this country".

"Those that want to be leaders must set example. For 171 years they kept talking and the country still looking like this. Some people talking for 50 years, they left. They did not come back until the democratic process. I was back and forth," he said.

President Weah continued: "Those that think we're still running campaign, you on your own - campaign finished. It is time to co-exist. You are not a Unity Party partisan no more. To build this country, we the leaders in the opposition, we joined the government, we worked in the government. Anything we do for you, you crying. So, you tell me what do you want? You cannot be negative and you want progress".

Opposition will not do better

The Liberian Chief Executive further recalled that a called meeting with opposition political leaders which was intended to "bring ideas on the table" to help move Liberia and its people forward did not yield the results anticipated sometime ago.

According to him, most of the opposition leaders boycotted the meeting, but sent their deputies to attend.

"Their deputies could not express their actual thoughts because the criteria was not given to them to explain. They came with their own agenda and were saying all kinds of things that were not supposed to be said there (at the meeting)".

President Weah claimed that the current brand of opposition leaders would not do better following the expiration of his tenure.

"When their term comes, they will not be better because the first people they will think about will be their families. They will make you stay here and their children go to Harvard".

Clever people jibe

President Weah further questioned the educational background of members of the opposition community who claimed to be clever.

According to him, those opposition leaders and members (who he did not name) have not been able to adequately use their smartness or cleverness to improve their lives, or help their own country.

"The government needs your help. You can't be that clever and stay out of government. You don't want a change. I am not a professor, I'm always informing you but y'all that are clever, your need to help us; y'all that are clever can help us to be clever, too".

"How can you be clever and your whole life is troubled? You claimed that you are clever, but you 60 years old and still living with your parents. That intellect, why you can't use it to create or innovate something?"

You will rebel until you get old

At the same time, President Weah has requested those he called "young revolutionaries" of opposition political parties to question the sincerity of their leaders.

He noted that most often opposition politicians do not see the good works of the government, and as such, "young revolutionaries" should ask their leaders the hard questions.

"Some of your leaders don't see the good. So, they will tell you to rebel. You will rebel until you get old. But at the same time, their children are leaving to go to Maimi and other places and you are here making noise".

President Weah used the occasion to warn his officials against luring him into wicked and devilish deeds or acts.

"If you get your wicked deeds, take it somewhere; don't bring it to me. I am innocent child of God. My parents never took me to any shrine. I have the blessing and power of the almighty God".