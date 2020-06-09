Liberia: Bleach Manufacturing Company Laments Fake Product With Same Label On the Market - Threatens Lawsuit

Monrovia — The Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) has alarmed over the criminal and clandestine usage of its brand on fake home-made clora that has surfaced on the Liberian market.

For more than 50 years now, MANCO has been manufacturing high-quality Alcohol, Medicated Soaps of various kinds, antiseptics (X-TTOL) including Clora Super Bleach, among others.

CLORA SUPER BLEACH has been synonymous with health and hygiene in every household in Liberia, for generations and has been approved for use by many international organizations, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta. Today, CLORA is being approved to export all over the ECOWAS region.

The company is also the exclusive producer of WaterGuard for PSI Washington, both for Liberia and Guinea; and has also been solicited to begin production for Ivory Coast and Cameroun.

In a statement issued in Monrovia over the week end under the signature of the company's General Manager Asaad Fadel, Mano Manufacturing company disclosed that some unscrupulous individuals are in the constant habit of locally producing and importing substandard clora into the country overnight.

The company noted that though it does not intend to name a particular individual or company that is engaged into the sale of fake clora on the local market, consumers should be mindful of duplicated handwashing and sanitary products that continue to surface on the local market during this Coronavirus pandemic period.

The company termed as "disheartening and unfortunate" the engaging into unwholesome business practices by some unscrupulous individuals and business people who are bent on maximizing profit to the detriment of consumers through the manufacturing of low standard clora in the midst of a health pandemic.

Mano Manufacturing company maintained that the production of fake clora by individuals for the sake of mass profiteering is "devilish and uncalled for", and as such, the relevant authorities of the Liberian government should intervene into the matter.

According to the company, these substandard bottles of clora which are poorly mixed with chemicals, normally caused the appearance of sores in the palms of consumers when used to wash their hands, clothes or others.

The company noted that these substandard bleach products also have no positive reactions, and therefore, they must be raided from the Liberian market.

MANCO stated that the current situation has the propensity of overmining the fight against Covid-19 in Liberia, and the efforts being applied by health authorities and others to prevent the spread of the virus across the country.

"We want to inform the general public that there are fake clora on the Liberian market. We have received cogent reports that these products are being produced secretly by criminal-minded individuals and companies clandestinely to exploit Liberians in the wake of a pandemic and caused serious health implications. If you wash your hands with these fake clora being produced or brought into the country, you will start to experience sores in your palms within few days. It means those products are fake and they are not good for using" Mr. Fadel stated.

"We are raising this alarm because we care for the Liberian people, especially during this Covid-19 period. We. at Mano Manufacturing company, cognizant of our years of producing high quality clora in Liberia for several decades will not sit supinely and watch these unscrupulous individuals to pollute the local market with substandard clora without bringing this to the attention of consumers and other authorities of the government. We want the public to be mindful of clora they purchased during this time".

Meanwhile, the company has vowed to institute measures against individuals or companies using its brand on fake detergents produced in the country. The company added that it will not relent to file legal action against anyone caught using its brand criminally on substandard clora to deceive its customers and other consumers