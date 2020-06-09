Liberia: Bong County Records Second COVID-19 Death

Suakoko District — A second person has succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Bong County four days after the county recorded its first coronavirus fatality. The County Health Officer, Dr. Adolphus Yeiah, said in a Covid-19 update on Monday, June 8, that the latest victim was a 65-year-old man who was a resident of Phebe Airstrip community in Suakoko District.

Dr. Yeiah said the man, who showed signs and symptoms of the virus, died at Phebe Hospital last weeks."This person in question was admitted at Phebe Hospital last week and doctors observed that he had all of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to his death, "Dr. Yeiah said Monday.

"We took his specimens and sent to Monrovia and the results established that he died from COVID-19 complications. The first case was a 52-year-old resident of the Sugar Hill community in Gbarnga whom the county health team said had returned to Gbarnga, in critical condition, from Monrovia where he spent five days.

The latest death, according to Dr. Yeiah, is unconnected to the eight persons whose contacts were traced to the death of the index case last week.

Dr. Yeiah said the death underscores the importance of protecting our most vulnerable in the county during the outbreak.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient," Dr. Yeiah said. "This death of the 65-year-old. His death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak."

Dr. Yeiah emphasized the importance of all residents of the county to do their part to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in the communities who might be at higher risk of severe illness or death. The most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions, he said.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa Monday, Bong County superintendent Esther Walker, said, "I plead with residents of the county and other journalists in the county to assist the county and the county health team deal with the issue of prejudice even among residents".

Yes, the media has really contributed hugely to the success rate we have achieved in the fight against this pandemic but we want efforts intensified in this regard, she said.

She added that county authority and the county health team will establish isolation center on Phebe Compound with the medical personnel well taken care of, which she said will be a proof of pro-activeness in combating the pandemic.

She wondered why people would demand to be shown the COVID-19 dead, just to convince them that the disease exists in the country.

"If the victims were their family members, would they want their names to be announced or shown to the public. The truth is that the family of the victims in the country know themselves and they cannot say that COVID-19 is a scam," she said.

Continuing, she said, "When we say social distancing, even myself, I miss the shaking of hands with my friends. I miss the number of people that ought to gather here (event) but are restricted because of COVID-19."

She advised the citizens to understand that they are not wearing face masks because of the security man enforcing face mask order. You protect your interest first before that of another person. You need to protect yourself for the sake of your family, she added.

While calling on journalists not to see their position as members of the fourth estate of the realm, as an accident, urged them to continually see it as an opportunity to assist in building the society through developmental journalism.