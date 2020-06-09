Liberia: Minister Kollie Names Road Connectivity As a Must to Lofa - Donates Relief Items to the Fight of COVID-19

Voinjama — Labor Minister Moses Kollie has assured citizens of Lofa County of the George Weah-led governments commitment to address key developmental challenges in the County, especially the issue of road connectivity.

Minister Kollie said the President is making sure that major roads in Lofa are connected before the end of the first term of his administration.

In a social media, Zoom chat Sunday, the Labor Minister asserted that the issue of road pavement has been overdue for his kinsmen and its realization has been a major challenge from one regime to another.

Now he says, those worries are in the past. The minister assured citizens that the Coalition for Democratic Change government is committed to bringing this long-term dream to fruition.

He said, even though the road pavement work in Lofa was initially approved to stop at Salayea by the previous government, the administration of President Weah has lobbied for, and secured funding for its extension to Voinjama and Mankoma respectively.

The chat which brought together various radio stations in Lofa, was simulcast with various community radio stations in Lofa, Minister Kollie said, the coalition remains a major force in the political space of Lofa and will continue to uphold its stance in the upcoming December 2020 senatorial elections.

The Minister donated one hundred and forty-four (144) bags of twenty-five kilograms of rice and seventy-five thousand Liberian Dollars along with, five cartoons of nose masks, five catons of chloride and five cartons of hand-washing soaps to health institutions and the county's anti-coronavirus taskforce as well as the governing party's taskforce in the county.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Kollie who is heading a high-power Lofa Coalition for Democratic Change delegation, indicated that his visit to the county is to applaud the efforts of the county leadership, buttress the fight against COVID 19, and also reinforce the sense of ownership of the government by citizens of the county and partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in the county.

The delegation met with local appointed officials in an effort to strengthen the developmental agenda of President Weah in the county.

The delegation includes Assistant Ministers of Finance and Labor, Benedict Kolubah, Wolobah Kollie, Alexander Gargu and a host of other senior government officials from the county.

During the donation, Mr. Kollie expressed excitement over the level of commitment by the county's Coronavirus taskforces across the eleven administrative districts of the county, as well as the continual support of the health team in combating the corona virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the county, superintendent William Tamba Kamba, Sr., lauded Minister Kollie and members of his delegation for the donation, describing it as the single highest support to the county since the fight against COVID-19 commenced.

Post Views: 4