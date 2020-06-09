Zimbabwe: Mhofu's COVID-19 Fundraising Walk Moved

Legendary coach, Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa pitch walk to raise funds for frontline workers involved in the fight against COVID -19 in the country has been moved to June 17 at Raylton Sports Club.

The event has been moved forward to allow a more people wishing to donate towards the cause to join in.

Chidzambwa wants to raise money to purchase protective clothing for marginalised frontline workers in clinics and hospitals in the remote areas.

He was initially scheduled to start yesterday morning at Raylton Sports Club where he was supposed to walk the length of the pitch 50 times.

But a group of passionate football legends and administrators have partnered with the former Warriors coach's initiative in a bid to mobilise more funds.

Chidzambwa said he was inspired by a British World War II veteran, Tom Moore, who raised more than US$30 million by walking laps in his garden aided by a walking frame.

He raised money for the country's National Health Services.

The coach's gesture is very significant as he has been walking with a limp since he sustained a career-ending leg fracture playing for his beloved Dynamos in a league match against Rio Tinto in Kadoma in 1983.

A heavy clash with the goldminers' talisman, Joseph Zulu, left Chidzambwa with a broken leg and a stellar career, which saw him captain his country at Independence, was brought to a premature end at the age of 30.

The event co-ordinator, Martin Changachirere, said they will stage something which will suit the big profile of the veteran gaffer.

"We rescheduled his initial plan which was pencilled to start today (yesterday).

"The reason we deferred is because we want the event to match the stature of Mhofu.

"We want to involve more people and, in the process, garner more support and more pledges.

"So, provisionally, we have rescheduled it to the 17th of June.

"The venue remains the same, Raylton Sports Club," he said.

Changachirere is working with former players such as David "Yogi" Mandigora, Stewart Murisa and David Maketo Sengu.

Aces Academy director, Nigel Munyati, and Solomon Chingono and others are part of the organising team.

"We are seized with a task to engage corporates and individuals who might want to be part of the fundraising.

"We are keen to have the event beamed live on popular social media platforms as well for the benefit of those who can't see it personally.

"Obviously, because of his stature, many people are keen to come on board because of Mhofu's selfless effort," he said.

The 68-year-old said he is ready for the challenge.

"I will walk the length of the football pitch for 50 times.

"I have never walked such a distance in a long time, but I am determined to do this and I will do it on my own.

"If a centenarian can do it why can't I do it?

"I don't have any target but I am hopeful that I would be able to raise quite a substantial amount.

"Football is my life and I believe that I can make a difference through it.

"I have always been someone whom people look up to make a change, whether during the time when I was captain of the national team, coaching Dynamos or coaching the Warriors."

Chidzambwa said a team of chartered accountants will handle the funds.

"The whole idea is to raise money and if I had lots of money I would have donated to the cause but the reality is that I don't have such kind of money and I can only appeal to those who want to help to come on board," said Chidzambwa.