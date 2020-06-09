Namibia: Masks for Pupils to Cost N$15m

9 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The government has allocated N$15 million to buy face masks for the ministry of education to be used by pupils at schools. Another N$5 million was allocated for the purchasing of masks for the elderly and vulnerable people through the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila who made these announcements in the National Assembly yesterday, said the funds were allocated through the National Emergency Disaster Fund which falls under her office.

The prime minister's office received about N$421 million from state coffers for the 2020/21 financial year. While motivating this allocation in the National Assembly, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said her office, under the Disaster Risk Management department, will also allocate N$16 million for all regions to be used for the provision of water and cleaning of open markets and facilities used for the Covid-19 fight.

In total, the prime ministers office will spent close to N$115 million under the national disaster management department, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

