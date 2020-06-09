Ghana: SHS Student Remanded in Connection With Alleged Kidnapping of 2 Children

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

A magistrate court at Elmina, presided by Mrs Gloria Osei Bonsu,

has remanded Daniel Wallace, 18, a form three Senior High student into police custody for allegedly kidnapping two children at Komenda, in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect, who demanded GH₵6,000 as ransom for the release of the two children in his custody, was charged with the offence of kidnapping.

Briefing journalists, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong said last Saturday about 1pm, the police in Komenda received a complaint from Paa Ekow Eduam that his six-year-old son and another child had been kidnapped.

DSP Oppong said the complainant informed the police that the children visited their grandfather at Amotoe, a suburb of Komenda and were said to had gone outside their home to play when they were whisked away by an unknown person.

DSP Oppong said, the suspect then demanded GH₵ 6,000 as ransom before releasing the children.

She said the Central Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Elmina District Police and residents of Komenda rescued the children the same day and mounted a search for people behind the kidnapping.

DSP Oppong stated the police yesterday arrested Daniel Wallace, 18, at Komenda junction in connection with the crime.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.