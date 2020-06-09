Namibia: Truck Drivers' Disciplinary Process Ongoing

9 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

The disciplinary process of the two FP du Toit Transport truck drivers, who in May allegedly escaped from quarantine, continues.

Speaking at the Covid-19 communication centre this morning, Stephan Terblanche, chief executive officer of the transport company, confirmed this and declined to comment further.

One driver (47), who is Namibia's 21st Covid-19 case, returned from South Africa on 8 May and was quarantined at FP du Toit Transport's truck depot at the coastal town.

Before receiving his results, the man allegedly entered the community with a colleague, but was later apprehended by the police. The company has since suspended the two truckers.

Terblanche said security guards should not have allowed the truckers to leave the depot.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

