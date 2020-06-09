Namibia: Truck Drivers' Disciplinary Process Ongoing

The disciplinary process of the two FP du Toit Transport truck drivers, who in May allegedly escaped from quarantine, continues.

Speaking at the Covid-19 communication centre this morning, Stephan Terblanche, chief executive officer of the transport company, confirmed this and declined to comment further.

One driver (47), who is Namibia's 21st Covid-19 case, returned from South Africa on 8 May and was quarantined at FP du Toit Transport's truck depot at the coastal town.

Before receiving his results, the man allegedly entered the community with a colleague, but was later apprehended by the police. The company has since suspended the two truckers.

Terblanche said security guards should not have allowed the truckers to leave the depot.