Ghana: TMA to Build Police Post Near New Motorway Interchange

Tema — As part of efforts to ensure the continuous presence of the Police at the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in collaboration with its partners has decided to construct a post for the Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) closer to the interchange.

The post which is expected to be located on a space in front of the construction headquarters and around the Southern Fried Chicken Restaurant would also have a control tower to deal with traffic management at the heart of Tema and also help to ensure that possible road crashes and accident cases receive prompt response.

The Public Relations Officer for the TMA, Frank Asante told the Ghanaian Times that the Police Post would purposely be for the MTTD and would be at a location within the precincts of the Motorway Interchange to enable the police maintain its presence at all times.

He disclosed that the facility would also have a towing service to attend to vehicles that may break down among others.

He said the security presence at such a facility was key and hence the plans to ensure that the place was always safe for the public.

The Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu-Bempah in an interview said the proposed site for the construction of an MTTD and the control tower to take care of traffic management within the heart of Tema would have a great impact on traffic.

"Most traffic incidents happen in and around the Motorway Intersection and it is important prudent police presence is felt at the place" he explained.

He disclosed that the Regional MTTD Command had, hitherto, secured a two office accommodation for that purpose from the Ghana Highway Authority, but due to the new construction, that building was demolished.

ACP Owusu-Bempah said though the contractor had already provided a small post for use by the Regional MTTD there was no parking space and therefore the place had not been convenient.

He said the Regional MTTD Command was poised to use its strong ties with the leadership of TMA to see to it that the project came into fruition.