Tanzania Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Injured in an Assailants' Attack

9 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By the Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The leader of opposition in Parliament and national chairman for Chadema, Mr Freeman Mbowe, was attacked by unknown assailants at night on Tuesday, 09 June 2020.

The opposition party said via its official twitter account that Mr Mbowe was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning to his Dodoma home.

"The national chairman for Chadema and leader of opposition in Parliament, Freeman Mbowe has been attacked and injured by unknown assailants when he was returning home in Dodoma. He has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. We will update you accordingly," the party twitted at 3:54 AM on Tuesday, 09 June 2020.

The attack on Mr Mbowe reminds Tanzanians of the September 2017 incident when former Singida East Member of Parliament Advocate Tundu Lissu, miraculously escaped an assassination attempt when he was shot by unknown gunmen.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital before being transferred to Belgium for further treatment.

Reports had it that the gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, had tailgated Mr Lissu's car as he was being driven home for lunch after parliament's morning session.

Also Read

Opposition divided over presidential flag bearer in 2000

Polisario suffers new setback in Spain: Supreme Court Bans Use of Pennant in Public Sphere

Six Tanzanian soccer players to undergo trials in Europe

The attack occurred after his car had arrived in front of his home when the assailants parked their car alongside his and proceeded to set off a hail of bullets, pumping several slugs into his abdomen, legs and arms.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.