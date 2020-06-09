Zimbabwe: Clubs Hail Zifa Bailout Initiative

PREMIERSHIP clubs have hailed the move by ZIFA to provide a relief package to the top-flight league teams before the end of this month.

The decision by the country's football leaders, to provide a bailout package to the clubs, was taken at a ZIFA board meeting on Saturday.

Domestic football clubs have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as some of their major revenue streams, like gate takings, have been blown away.

Already, clubs such as Highlanders are mooting cutting their players' salary by half until the situation normalises.

Yesterday, Highlanders chief executive, Nhlanhla Dube, hailed the move by ZIFA.

"We appreciate. Of course, l would like to comment on the matter once there is official communication," he said.

"If ZIFA, indeed, have decided to go that route and assist the PSL, it is absolutely a welcome move.

"We would applaud ZIFA leadership for that and we will respond in kind.

"Football has been affected and we will accept this if it comes through.

"ZIFA have reacted to our various appeals during this difficult time.

"This shows that ZIFA recognise that there is no FA without clubs and it is highly commendable."

Dynamos spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, welcomed the development.

"We are excited. It will go a long way in assisting our clubs as well as developing football.

"We will put it to good use and give the players," said Farawo.

CAPS United vice president, Nhamo Tutisani, said clubs have always subsidised football and the move was welcome.

"In the event that they agreed, they will give us relief, it is a welcome," said Tutisani.

"Without television rights, our football grant is not sustainable and football is heavily subsidised by clubs.

"With, or without Covid-19, we still have to find means of surviving as a club.

"Our strategy remains the same, we are looking for additional sponsors. We are a big club with big ambitions, so we are looking for commercial partners under additional investment.

"The good thing is we are in good terms with our sponsors, that is the same with Highlanders, who we have a good rapport with, and we are always exchanging ideas."

Tutisani said some of the major operating costs are player acquisition and transport.

"Player acquisition is very heavy and we have to find some ways to manage it," he said.

"If you look at transport, too, it is very heavy, more so competing in an 18-team league."

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, said they have to be seen to be playing the role of football leaders in this country, in good and bad times.

"PSL, we are going to assist," he told journalists after the board meeting. "The PSL chairperson (Farai Jere) gave an account of how clubs are struggling.

"From 20 June, we will tell you how we can assist. The ZIFA secretariat will come up with a paper on how we are going to assist them.

"We will come back to them (PSL) on the 20th (June)."