Zimbabwe: ConCourt Judges Nominations On

9 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Constitutional Court bench is in the process of being appointed with nominations being sought for the five judges who will join the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.

When the Constitutional Court became operational as an independent entity, five Supreme Court judges were appointed as acting judges by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, but now the Judicial Service Commission has, in terms of the Constitution, called for nominations which must be submitted by June 30.

Persons eligible for nomination to the Constitutional Court should be Zimbabwean citizens, be at least 45-years-old and have sound knowledge of constitutional law.

The five acting judges appointed when transitional provisions in the Constitution to allow Supreme Court judges to double as the Constitutional Court expired on 22 May are Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, Annie-Mary Gowora, Ben Hlatshwayo and Bharat Patel.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

