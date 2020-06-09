Zimbabwe: Cuma, Black Eagles Join Div One

9 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League have given CUMA Academy and Black Eagles the greenlight to affiliate with them in the upcoming 2020 season.

Cam and Motor and FC Prisons failed to comply with the league's annual meeting resolutions.

CUMA Academy and Black Eagles will represent Mashonaland West and Harare Provinces.

Former Zimbabwe international, Cuthbert Malajila, is one of the owners of CUMA Academy.

Golden Eagles are owned by Barry Manandi.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League, through their marketing and administration officer Hastings Makunde, confirmed the development.

"We have brought the two sides on board after Cam and Motor and FC Prisons failed to comply with our annual meeting resolution to pay their affiliation fees in time."

Businessman Herbert Manyowa, one of the CUMA Academy owners, said they were ready to play in the league.

"We will see what the coaches will say, as an academy, our purpose is to develop talent," he said.

