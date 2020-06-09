Tanzania: Govt Acquires New ID Machines

9 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has acquired new machines from Germany for making national identity cards (IDs) with the capacity to produce 140,000 national cards daily, according to Home Affairs Minister George Simbachawene.

The minister said this in Kibakwe Constituency in Mpwapwa District recently. He noted that the old and new machines would enable the National Identification Authority (NIDA) to produce over 180,000 IDs daily.

"Experts from Germany will soon arrive in the country to install the new machines," said the minister, who doubles as MP for Kibakwe Constituency while addressing Malolo residents in Kibakwe.

He said the government delayed the installation of the new machines due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which affected the world, saying if there was no pandemic the government would have installed the new machines since April.

Mr Simbachawene pointed out that after installation, people who had registered for the IDs would be able to obtain them in a short time.

He explained that presently NIDA officers continued collecting personal details for citizens who had reached 18 years old across the country for the IDs.

