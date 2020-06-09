Ghana: Vodafone Cash Introduces Flexible Payment Options for Customers

Vodafone Cash has introduced a new feature that offers customers interest-free flexible payment options for various products and services including smart phones, laptops, home appliances and travel packages.

The new service, known as Pay Small Small (PaySS), allows customers to conveniently make payment in instalment over a period of three to twelve months when they purchase products and services from any of Vodafone's strategic partners.

Vodafone's list of strategic partners include Electroland Ghana, iPlace, Novotec, Sunseekers and Appliance Republic.

To subscribe, a Vodafone Cash registered customer has to first visit and select an item from a partner's shop. Dial *110#, select option four 'Make Payment' and then select Pay Small Small (PaySS) to subscribe.

During the subscription process, the first instalment will be deducted and subsequent payments will be made through the same process.

A customer can also make full payment at any given time if they wish to, without any consequences.

Commenting on the Pay Small-Small product, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash, said: "We are excited that our customers can now purchase the items they want by selecting flexible and convenient payment options. PaySS offers a more affordable financing approach for our customers without breaking their budget, particularly during this difficult economic period. It is also a great relief to know that the prices of the items from our partners will not be affected by inflation and are interest-free."

He said after successfully paying in full, customers could pick up the item from the shop or enjoy the service by providing a code, which would be sent to them.

"Our commitment is to continue to empower our customers with innovative products that enhance their experience and complement their lifestyle," Mr Obeng-Agyei said.

Vodafone Cash is known for its secure mobile money platform and leadership in innovative financial products.

The mobile financial service has introduced a number of industry's first and unmatched products since its inception.

These include Free P2P, which allows customers to send money to other Vodafone Cash users for free and uncapped by completely waiving the transfer charges. The telecommunication company continues to play an integral role in propelling the nation's transition to a cash-lite society with a number of campaigns including a month-long awareness in the month of June.