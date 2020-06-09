Ghana: 2 Arrested for Possessing Fake Currency

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two people have been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing fake currency at Ayikai Doblo in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra Region, on Sunday.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Christopher Klomegah, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said suspects, Stephen Addison and Francis Achina, were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

Chief Supt Klomegah explained that while on patrol the police received a call from its control room that a mob attempted to lynch Addison for allegedly carrying fake currency in his vehicle, at Ayikai Doblo.

He said police patrol team rescued and brought to the Amasaman Divisional Police Command Addison with blood all over his body.

The Police Commander said Addison was rushed to the Amasaman Municipal Hospital and later to the Police Hospital, where he was treated and discharged, but was arrested by the police.

Chief Supt Klomegah said an accomplice Achina escaped during the mob attack, but was later grabbed.

He said when the police searched a Toyota Corolla with registration number GS 6927-13 belonging to the suspects and abandoned at the scene with deflated tyres, they found GH¢2170 (currency) believed to be fake.

Chief Supt Klomegah said the vehicle was yet to be towed to the police station.

