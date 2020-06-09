Ghana: NPP Parliamentary Primaries Slated for June 20

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

All is set for the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), slated for Saturday, June 20, 2020, to elect candidates for the remaining 168 constituencies for the impending elections.

The primaries will be held in constituencies where the party has its sitting Members of Parliament, to complete the selection of candidates to represent the party in the elections.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, announced these yesterday at a press conference in Accra to outline guidelines for the conduct of the party's 2020 parliamentary primaries.

According to him, delegates shall comprise all polling station executives; all constituency executives; five members of the Constituency Council of Elders; five members of the Constituency Council of Patrons as well as any founding member of the party from the constituency, who was a signatory to the registration document of the party at the Electoral Commission.

Mr Boadu said, "The party wishes to emphasize that the primaries shall be conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 health protocol announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

He said, "The party, while making sure that not more than 100 people congregate at a voting centre, will also be making available, alcohol-based hand sanitisers at each polling centre for delegates to sanitise their hands before participating in the polls. Equally, the party has procured nose masks, which shall be given to every delegate".

Mr Boadu indicated that counting of ballots would be done immediately after the close of polls at each electoral area, polling centre and at the constituency secretariat polling centre.

"The results of each electoral area, polling centre and that of the constituency secretariat polling station will all be collated at the constituency secretariat, which shall be the constituency collation centre," he said.

Mr Boadu said only candidates and their agents (one each) would be allowed entry at the constituency collation centre.

He mentioned that constituency primaries in the Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region and the Dormaa Central Constituency in the Bono Region, have been suspended till further notice.

