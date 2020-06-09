Ghana: GSE Donates Gh₵100,000 to National COVID-19 Trust Fund

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), has donated GH₵100,000 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund to help fight the pandemic.

The donation which was made at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House was received by the Head of the Trust Fund, former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

The Head of Marketing and Public Relations at the GSE, Diana Okine who spoke at the event said even though the GSE was a non-profit making organisation, management felt it was prudent to support the nation in these difficult times.

According to her, the GSE saw it as an obligation to support a national fight which would result in the betterment of the health of the populace they engaged every day.

"This is a pandemic that affects everybody and our clientele is made up of the Ghanaian populace, so if the Ghanaian populace is health it means that we will have a good environment and we will have happy investors. The GSE although it is a non-profit making organisation, we are a public company limited by guarantee and therefore, we are in this fight like anybody else and we also see it prudent for us to help the government's goal in making Ghana a healthy country by curbing this pandemic," she said.

"There are other vulnerable people around, there are people who need help, there are people who are not wealthy but they all contribute to the stock exchange. In order to ensure that all these people are healthy and for the Ghanaian economy to be back on track, the GSE identified with the course and we made this donation," Mrs Okine said.

Receiving it, former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo commended the GSE for the effort and assured of judicious use of the fund.

"There is an impression that the GSE is a money making, money spinners who are only interested in rich people who have money to invest. This will go a long way to dispel that impression people have. We are most grateful to the management, we are most grateful to the organisation itself," she said.

The GSE recently donated GH₵150,000 to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund to help in the construction of a 100-bed treatment and isolation facility at the Ga West Hospital in Accra.