Ghana: IOC Approves Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Qualifying Extension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) revised Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 qualifying system.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of Tokyo 2020, the IWF have revised the qualifying system for the Olympic Games next year. The new period will run from October 1 2020 to April 30, 2021 and allow for further qualification.

It will also allow replacement events for those cancelled to be held during this period.

All results and rankings achieved by weightlifters during the qualifying events prior to the suspension of qualifying will be retained.

"The IWF is deeply conscious of the efforts made by weightlifters and those who support them to pursue their Olympic dreams at Tokyo 2020," said IWF Acting President Ursula Papandrea.

"Preserving their progress was a vital step for us, as was ensuring a similar range of opportunities to those being provided before the pandemic halted the Olympic Qualification System for weightlifting."

Even if athletes have secured enough points to qualify, they will be required to compete at least one more time during this new period.

The original qualifying schedule was split into three six-month phases and was expected to end on April 30 this year. Athletes were required to have competed in at least six competitions over this 18-month period.

Additionally, entry in at least one IWF World Championships or continental championships is compulsory. All five continental championships that were scheduled in the first half of this year were already postponed.

A total of 56 men and 56 women will qualify on the basis of world ranking points with a further 35 men and 35 women to qualify on continental ranking points.

Meanwhile, three men and three women will be granted host country qualifying status and four men and four women will receive tripartite commission invitations. - Tokyo 2020