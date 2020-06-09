Ghana: DAF, MAIF Support Fight Against COVID-19

Head of Mission of the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), Ambassador Erieka Bennett and Nadia Murabet, President of Miracle Africa International Foundation (MAIF) may have become popular for their support for the youth through sports - and to an extent education.

However, this time, the two institutions have joined forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, after donating hundreds of masks and protective face shields to communities and establishments in the country.

At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, MAIF and DAF donated masks and protective face shields to the Kumasi Children's Home and to an elderly care-home in Gambibgo, outside Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region - thanks to the assistance of Dr Nadia Adongo Musah, President of the Ntuune Pogyua Foundation.

"A special thank you to DAF and MAIF for the support of face masks and shields. We believe in taking care of our elderly," Dr Nadia Adongo Musah said.

Masks and shields were also donated to the Family Child and Associates Medical Centre which focuses on adult care and family health and infectious disease prevention and treatment.

The items were locally produced by Sixteen47 Ghana Limited, a garment factory based in Accra, under the direction and support of owner and CEO, Nura Archer.

DAF Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennett, said: "We are delighted to continue our long-lasting relationship with the MAIF through this much-needed example of caring and sharing. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted our efforts at the beginning of March, but our continuing collaboration inspired us to find new energy to protect those most at risk and restore hope and optimism for a better future."

"The opportunity to ensure good health and safety for local communities, in addition to the importance of social distancing, personal hygiene and education lies at the heart of all our efforts to defeat this global pandemic," said Ms Murabet.

"We are proud to collaborate with DAF and the donation of these masks and shields in such a troubled moment for global populations is a sign of solidarity and support during these difficult times."

A joint statement issued at the weekend by DAF and the Geneva-based MAIF said that "as the world slowly regains its strength from the COVID-19 pandemic and countries begin to count the cost on human and social life, while at the same time plan ways to rebuild communities with new roles and responsibilities, the time for proactive participation in support of the unprecedented health crisis is more important than at any time in recent memory."

MAIF, however, noted that they were working hard to provide a better quality of life for Africans by initiating and implementing projects and programmes that target sustainable development, stability and global peace for positive world transformation.

"The need to provide concrete actions and material support is one of the reasons why MAIF and DAF, have joined forces with the Diaspora office of the President in Ghana to safeguard the health of children and elderly citizens," the statement added.

DAF is the first and only diplomatic mission in the world, devoted to the recognition and re-integration of the African Diaspora, based in Ghana and accredited by the African Union. DAF has helped ensure ground-breaking policy changes on the continent for African Diaspora to live, work, visit and invest in Africa, aside its support for sports.

MAIF, on the other hand, uses arts, culture, music and sports events to promote initiatives, create awareness campaigns and build bridges of peace and understanding through education.

DAF and MAIF were on the verge of starting a project "Education through Sports" in Accra with a football festival slated for the El Wak Sports Stadium in March, but was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.